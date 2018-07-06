Our Star of the Week is Walvis Bay Refiners that invested N$90 million in a new salt wash plant that will see the company increase its productivity as well as the quality of product. The salt refiner should be commended that at this time of economic hardships it has chosen to put its money where its mouth is by investing in the local economy. Its cash injection will go a long way to revive the economy at the coast and that of the country in particular. Construction of the new plant started last month and the completion

date is set for October 2019.