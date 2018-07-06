Maria Nangolo to head NIPAM

Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Maria Nangolo was appointed as the Executive Director of the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), replacing Andrew Ndishishi, who retired after a two-year stint at the helm of NIPAM.

She will take over at NIPAM effective from August 1, for a period of five years.

Nangolo who becomes the first female to take over NIPAM top job, had once served as the Namibian Training Authority (NTA)’s CEO until her suspension in 2013.

At the time, she was suspended on alleged irregularities in some of the tendering processes, administration of Subsistence and Travel allowances, credit cards, petty cash, as well as salary adjustments over the past two years she served.

The position of Executive Director became vacant following the sacking of Professor Joseph Diescho in December 2015, over allegations of a breach of his employment contract, insubordination, competition with the employer and non-compliance with resolutions of the governing council.

Diescho’s contract was supposed to run from July 1, 2013 until June 30, 2018.

NIPAM Manager for Communication and Public Relations Ester Nakanduungile, in a statement issued yesterday said, Nangolo is a seasoned leader and executive with over 18 years experience in diverse sectors which include regional and international bodies, government, parliament, parastatals and academia, where she consistently delivered results. ​

Nangolo was appointed in accordance with the amended notice No: 174 of 2010: titled “Directives in Relation to Remuneration Levels for Chief Executive Officers and Senior Managers of State-Owned Enterprises and Annual Fees and Sitting Allowance for Board Members: Public Enterprises Governance Act, 2006.

Nangolo is a PhD Trainee with the University of Stellenbosch, a holder of a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) – Strategic Management from Maastricht School of Business Management, Postgraduate Diploma in Organisational Behaviour from University of London, Birck-beck College and a Bachelor of Arts (Hon), Social Work and Community Development, from University of Namibia. ​

NIPAM Governing Council Chairperson, George Simataa congratulated Nangolo saying he has tremendous confidence in her ability to drive the strategic intent and to lead NIPAM into the next business cycle.

Ndishishi was seconded to NIPAM from the Office of the Prime Minister after the training institution struggled with getting a suitable candidate.

Ndishishi had replaced the University of Namibia’s Communications and Marketing Director, Edwin Tjiramba, who served as the acting NIPAM executive director for six months, on secondment by the higher education institution.

NIPAM was established by an Act of Parliament, to transform the Namibian Public Service into an efficient, effective and accountable system through the provision of training, consultancy, operational research and capacity evaluation in the field of public administration and management.

The purpose of NIPAM is to transform the public service in Namibia through improving management, leadership and professional competencies.

It also aims to foster a climate of purpose, values and professional traditions amongst public sector employees.