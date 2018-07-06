Local bands to hold benefit concerts for SA music legend Brian Finch

Donna Collins

A group of 30 Namibian musicians have joined forces to perform live at a series of fundraising shows in Windhoek and at both coastal towns in aid of legendary and seasoned South African singer/songwriter Brian Finch, who is fighting cancer.

A series of fundraisers have already taken place in SA where Finch is currently an outpatient at Grooteskuur Hospital, undertaking his third chemotherapy treatment. Namibia is not far behind in answering a call for help with his medical costs, with the first show taking place at Vintage Pub and Grill in Olympia on July 7. The open air benefit concert starts at 11h00 with ten live bands and acoustic acts performing free of charge. The line-up includes Andre&Joggie, Hannes Kaufmann, Zirk Jansen and Band, Savannah, Blikweg, JYED, Just Jack, Jake Mc Canvas, Soulshine and 2Durty7. One of the biggest stage and audio specialists in Namibia, MikelJes Productions has donated the stage and sound for the concert. The entry charge of N$100 will go to the Brian Finch Cancer Fund.

In addition, two separate shows at the coast are scheduled for July 13 and 14, to be held at Desert Tavern in Swakopmund and Oceans Restaurant, Walvis Bay Waterfront, where a marquee will be erected for the grand occasion. Artists performing will be, Takamisa Tuesday, Soulshine, Patrick Spence, Shoreline, 4U and Jo Nichol. The show at Desert Tavern will start at 19H00 and at Oceans WB Waterfront will start at 13h00. Entrance is N$100 to both shows.

Sadly Finch was booked to perform for the Namibian Cancer Association on the July 30, and was to remain in Namibia and record his 13th studio album at Groove Studios in Windhoek, together with some longstanding local musician friends. However, it is said that Finch is feeling positive about his health, and that as soon as he has made a recovery, he will continue with these plans, as his latest unrecorded songs promise material that will produce a world class album.

For the past 33 years Finch has made Namibia his second home, where he has become a household name, and toured every corner of the country performing his solo acts to a large fan base.

Apart from his sell out performances, he also performed and undertook many recordings with our local musicians, producing hits such as The long riders of Nam, Oh Brother you’ve got a long way to go, Kalahari nights (Gravel Travel), Desert Tavern, and so many more. Paul Herbst and band member of ‘Just Jack’ who has played with Finch over the past 25 years has organised the benefit concert which is expecting a lot of support. Wika Service Centre is sponsoring travelling expenses for the artists going to the coast and back, plus NBL have also pledged their support to all three shows. “We are appealing to all the dedicated Finch fans to spread the news and please come and support the shows,” says Herbst, adding that Finch was recently diagnosed with Type B Lymphoma, and despite all the devastating effects that the chemo is having on him, he is in high spirits and is fighting all the way.

Finch is one of SA’s most seasoned and respected solo artists having performed in great venues in the UK, the Netherlands and Germany. He describes his music as “country rock”, with many old influences woven through his all original repertoire which holds meaningful lyrics, power vocals and masterful guitar playing.