Investigations into Food Bank flour murder pending

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Namibian Police is yet to complete investigations into the case of a Windhoek based woman accused of killing her cousin.

They allegedly had a quarrel over maize meal flour that was distributed by government through the Food Bank in February this year.

Paulina Dreyers, 25, made her mandatory appearance before Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni in Katutura Magistrate’s Court, where she was informed that investigations into her murder case is not completed.

The mother of two children, aged five and three, faces murder read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The charge is in connection to the death of her family member Natasha Geingos, 27.

The prosecution says Dreyers intentionally killed Geingos, by stabbing her with a knife on February 24. Geingos died from a stab wound to the chest, in the informal settlement of Okahandja Park.

The two got into an argument over maize meal flour, which Dreyers received from the Food Bank. Geingos asked for maize meal from Dreyers who refused her request upon their return from the shebeen. An eyewitness explained Geingos poured the flour on the floor. This act allegedly angered Dreyers who in a blink of an eye took out a knife and stabbed her cousin. Having committed the gruesome act, Dreyers fled to her relative’s home where the police later arrested her.

During her first appearance, Dreyers professed her innocence saying she never wanted to kill her cousin. She explained she drew out the knife because Geingos would not stop pestering her about the maize meal.

Dreyers has been in custody since her arrest in February, as the court refuses to release her on bail, on grounds that the charge is of a serious nature.

Magistrate Shuuveni postponed the case for further police investigations to September 18. Dreyers was remanded in custody until her next appearance in court. Local defence attorney Immanuel Udjombala represented Dreyers while Idda Itembu prosecuted.