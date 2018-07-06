Government pays N$44m to NIP

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK- Government has paid N$44 million to the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) to clear debts that it accrued with the parastatal, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku, revealed yesterday.

Recent media reports suggested that the government owed NIP N$710 million and that the institution failed to supply blood test bottles to the Windhoek Central Hospital’s ICU.

Briefing fellow lawmakers on the latest development, Haufiku emphasised the payment had nothing to do with the ongoing probe that saw the suspension of the company’s chief executive officer, Augustine Katiti, and three other executives.

About two weeks ago the NIP board suspended Katiti “as a result of alleged transgressions”.

Katiti was ordered to hand over all NIP properties, be available when called, not talk to the media, not visit NIP’s head office without permission and not leave Windhoek without permission.

However, Katiti through his lawyer threatened to sue over a myriad of accusations that led to his current suspension.

Katiti said serious legal consequences are going to follow the “fake news” conveyed by those whom he said had contorted facts to suit their vendettas.

In a statement issued on his behalf by lawyer Richard Metcalfe, Katiti said the NIP board deliberately continues to leak false information and distorted facts about him to the media while denying him the right to use the same platforms.

He labelled all media reports on the issue as fake news.

“It is simple stupidity to profess that the ‘CEO travel costs’ are N$3.5 million. The sordid smear campaign presented against me by liars will enjoy the necessary legal attention in due course,” he said about two weeks ago.

While it is alleged Katiti undertook a trip to Italy where NIP purchased office furniture worth millions of

dollars, the suspended CEO maintains that he has never been to Italy.

“It is therefore devoid of any truth to state that ‘Katiti and five of his executives’ have undertaken a trip to Italy.”