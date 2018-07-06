Divine Sky, the upcoming Gospel singer

Pinehas Nakaziko

Divine Sky, offstage Tuyeni Gotlieb, is now working on her first album to be released early next year on her birthday.

“The name of the album will be announced at a later stage as I want it to be a surprise to many,” says she. Before the album’s release, Divine Sky is sharing a music video of her lead single, Resurrection. The song is firmly rooted in the Gospel tradition.

The video, coming a few months showcases how quickly beloved the song has become.

Apart from Resurrection she is also have two more singles namely, Me $ Jesus and Why all released last year with music videos.

An upcoming musician who has been drawn into music by her love for singing, the young female singer with a faithful Christian background, Divine Sky, only 23-year-old now, began singing at a very young age, starting singing at Sunday schools.

She started recording her songs at the end of 2016, and earlier this year she teamed up with some big guns in the local music industry of Exit and Tequila, to release her long-awaited latest single, Resurrection.

It is enjoying massive airplays on some local radio stations.

The song also went viral on social media in recent weeks. Apart from that, the song was also downloaded the most last month on the Namibia-Music website, an online digital platform designed to promote Namibian talents. Divine Sky has not only been delighted to find her new passion of singing, but also to be nominated in the Namibia Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) in the category of Best Gospel New Comer with her new single, Resurrection.

The awards will be hosted this September at the NamPower Convention Centre.

The singer whose powerful vocals have captured the attention of heavyweights in the industry says: “Being resurrected, we not talking about the physical death, but the worldly death of not understand or neglecting God’s words,” says she about Resurrection.

“The song basically means that you have been resurrected from the problem you had. A lot of things have happened in your life to a certain point where everything is dead, not the physical death, but there is no point of you living and we got people that are going through depression and coming to a point of where there are no longer want to live, then the almighty touch their hearts and started seeing the lights,” explains Divine Sky.