Angolan pensioner hacked to death

ONGWEDIVA – A 97-year old woman was hacked to death in the hut she was sleeping in at Oshoopala village in Uuukwiyu Constituency on Wednesday.

The Angolan pensioner had travelled to Namibia to attend her daughter’s wedding that took place a few days ago.

The latest heartless crime targeting a defenceless elderly woman took place on Wednesday night, when the victim died from head injuries inflicted with a panga.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on a charge of murder.

Police acting spokesperson in Oshana Region, Inspector Petrus Iimbili, confirmed the murder saying the allegations are that the suspect attacked the victim in the hut where she was fast asleep.

The suspect is alleged to have followed his housemates home after assaulting them. “When he got to the neighbour’s house, his housemates had fled already and he turned on the deceased,” said the inspector. The pensioner came to Namibia to attend her daughter’s wedding, which reportedly took place a few days ago.

The deceased was a resident of Onambambi village in Angola.

Her next of kin have been informed.