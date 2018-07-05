Volvo reports its best sales in six months period

Staff Reporter

Volvo Cars has reported what it said are its record sales for the first half of 2018 of 317,639 cars, which is an increase of 14.4 percent, compared to the same period last year. Volvo Cars reported sales of 571,577 cars in 2017. Globally, the new Volvo XC60 continued to be the best-selling model in the first half of the year with 88,786 units sold, followed by the XC90 with total volumes at 47,658 units and the Volvo V40/V40 Cross Country at 41,588 units.

During the first half, the S90 generated volumes of 30,977 units.

The popularity of the XC40 continued during the period with the compact SUV recording total volumes of 23,741 units in the first six months. All the key regions of the US, China and Europe reported steady growth during the six-month period. Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) has shown a similar trend with a 13,7 percent increase for the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017.

“Locally, Volvo is on a strong growth curve – our sales figures in June this year are almost double that of June 2017. With an excellent product line-up, improving dealer network, offers such as guaranteed buy-back and our own very competitive insurance and rentals plans, we are offering buyers the value and quality they expect from a luxury brand – our 13,7 percent increase so far this year is a reflection of that,” said Greg Maruszewski, the Managing Director of Volvo Car South Africa.