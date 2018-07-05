Shilongo on the move in the Kingdom of the Pharaohs …pens 4-year deal with new club

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – Whilst his compatriots are battling to make a breakthrough in the South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) – striker Benson “Styles” Shilongo, has gripped the limelight in the highly competitive Egyptian Super League.

Shilongo, 26, has signed a four-year contract with Egypt Premiership outfit Smouha Football Club.

“I’m very excited and will try my level best to help the team win trophies and finish in a respectable place on the log table – come end of the season,” delighted the lanky goal poacher during a telephonic interview with New Era Sports yesterday.

The much traveled former Oshakati City, Ramblers, Tigers and Blackburn Rovers’ (SA) lethal net buster revealed to New Era Sports last month during vacation in his native land that his parent club was in the process of exchanging hands in terms of ownership.

However, Shilongo was highly confident that he would find suitors in the Egyptian Super League where he has become an instant hit amongst his teammates.

He is the first Namibian to play football in the highly rated Egyptian Super League. Back home, Shilongo had stints with Golden Bigs, Ramblers and Tigers before moving to neigbouring Botswana, where he played for Gaberone United.

He also played for relegated PSL outfit Platinum Stars before moving to the land of the Pharaohs, a year ago.

Shilongo has played his football for all national youth teams before he was upgraded to the Brave Warriors squad for his 23 caps with a return of goals.

He was amongst some of the top performers when Namibia won the annual Regional COSAFA Senior Challenge, in Rustenburg, South Africa in 2015.

Shilongo was eventually snapped up by Egyptian Super League outfit Alassiouty Sports Club on a three and half year contract. He netted six goals in 15 games, steering the unfashionable outfit to a 9th place finish in Egypt’s 18-team Super League.