Peugeot hopes new 308 kicks popular hatchbacks

Staff Reporter

Peugeot has unveiled its latest generation 308 hatchback, which it hopes would give the other hatchbacks in the market a run for their money. The 308 compares to the basic hatchbacks in the likes of VW Golf, the Mazda 3, Ford Focus and Audi A3, and the French manufacturer hopes the new model would help attract newer following to its brand. “The New PEUGEOT 308 Allure is now more competitive than ever. Safety and technology are part of the PEUGEOT DNA and this vehicle will not disappoint. The new styling and premium interior offer a unique package – it’s a definite all-rounder,” said Francisco Gaie, the Managing Director at Peugeot Citroën South Africa.

Peugeot’s class-leading engine technology is also highlighted in this vehicle with the award-winning 96kW PureTech engine.

The blend of performance and economy is impressive with a top speed of 204km/h, returning a consumption figure of 5.1/100km, making the PEUGEOT 308 Allure the ideal car to zoot around town or enjoy long distance family adventures.

Exhaust emission controls on the engine are designed for efficient pollution reduction; high-precision injection control on the 1.2L PureTech 130 Stop&Start engine enhances combustion efficiency: exhaust gases pass through a catalytic converter followed by a passive-regeneration particle filter.

The car has a new styling in the form of “an assertive vertical grille proudly framing the famous Lion badge, a superbly sleek bonnet, and LED running lights, the New PEUGEOT 308 is better than ever”. An elegant family hatch with the most connected and safest range of technology and styling enhancements yet.

And they named it the 308 Allure, because the car is “displaying the very latest PEUGEOT design language”, and it “does not fail to make a statement”, the company said in a statement.

Addressing mounting demand for seamless in-car connection capabilities, the i-Cockpit® of the new 308 Allure includes the Mirror Screen, which duplicates your smartphone on the vehicle’s 9.7” capacitive touchscreen. This is a triple-play system compatible with Mirrorlink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto protocols.

The touchscreen also offers rapid access to key functions at the fingertips of the driver – from dual zone climate control to cruise control and all multi-media functions.

The sleek new bonnet caps the vertical grille, with the central LION badge and the PEUGEOT name sculpted into the upper trim. The car has a real twinkle in its eye, with the headlamp-integrated halogen lights and LED running lights producing a distinctive front light signature.

The muscular front bumper aptly suggests an impressive cornering capability, and its three generous lower apertures ensure effective engine cooling. Side recesses accommodate the fog lamps.

The rear lamps show the proud three-claw signature night and day bringing the new 308 Allure’s look into line with the rest of Peugeot’s SUV range. With its short front and rear overhangs, the new PEUGEOT 308 upholds its reputation for excellent manoeuvrability.

Extended driver assistance on the new PEUGEOT 308 Allure extend some of the latest-generation systems, which include driver Attention Alert, Advanced Breaking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Traction Control System (ASR), Electronic brake force distribution (EBFD), Emergency brake assist (EBA) with emergency brake flashing hazard lights, automatic drive-away locking, central locking and dead locking, anti-theft alarm and super locking (2 pips) systems, child lock system, unfastened seatbelt warning, and ISOFIX.

A strong balance of ride and handling with the focus being on long-distance cruising comfort: low noise levels, a supple ride and excellent stability make this model the best choice for everyday use. The car comes with a three year or 60 000 km service plan, three-year or 100 000 km manufacturer warranty, three-year road assistance, 12 year anti-perforation and three year paint warranty. Service is recommended every 12 months or 15,000 km.