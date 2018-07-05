NWR encourages cashless payments

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has embarked on a sensitisation campaign, aimed at encouraging its domestic and international clients to start making use of debit/credit cards when making payments for their bookings or any services offered at their various camps/resorts.

“We are embarking on this campaign after noting the risks associated with carrying cash around to make payments. We do realise that we cannot entirely operate without cash being a means of payment, but we would like to encourage our clients to make use of alternative payment methods as this reduces their transactional costs as well as the risk of theft,”says Talita Horn, NWR Chief Financial Officer.

With the increase of tourists travelling to its establishments, NWR has worked tirelessly to ensure that there are sufficient card terminal points to make payments from. Martin Kantika, NWR Chief Information Officer, says “we hope that with these terminal points being placed at critical areas, our visitors will never have to carry cash to make use of our services or any purchases at our camps/resorts”.