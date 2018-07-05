Namibian Wrestlers impress in SA

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Namibian wrestlers aged between 15-years-old and above, competed fiercely in the two-day South African Wrestling Championships at the Durnacol Sports complex, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa.

Over 600 wrestlers from hosts South Africa and Namibia competed for top honours, which saw Team Namibia walk away with an impressive 9 Gold, 7 Silver and 1 Bronze medals haul, while the coach was also rewarded with the Best Coach of Champions medal.

The championships also formed part of the team’s preparation for the African Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria from the 19th of this month.

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare provided the traveling entourage with meals and accommodation while the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Culture availed transport across the Orange River.

The final results reads as follows:

Joseph Nyjamba – Gold – Greco Roman

Asino Festus – Gold – Greco Roman

Mervin Eixab – Silver – Greco Roman

Salom Panduleni – Silver – Greco Roman

Sylvester Valombola – Gold – Greco Roman

Linus Katujanda – Silver – Greco Roman

Devin Benhard – Gold – Greco Roman

Romio Goliath – Gold – Greco Roman

Martin Paulus – Silver – Greco Roman

Kevin Vleermuis – Gold – Freestyle – Silver – Freestyle

Rufino Andre – Gold – Greco Roman and Gold – Freestyle

Lukas Thomas – Gold – Greco Roman

Angula Shikongo – Silver – Greco Roman

Jacobina Swartbooi – Silver – Freestyle

Ricardo Tjingeo – Silver – Greco Roman

Team Coach – Luis Forcelledo Paz – Coach of Champions medal