Namibian Wrestlers impress in SA

Staff Reporter
WINDHOEK – Namibian wrestlers aged between 15-years-old and above, competed fiercely in the two-day South African Wrestling Championships at the Durnacol Sports complex, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa.
Over 600 wrestlers from hosts South Africa and Namibia competed for top honours, which saw Team Namibia walk away with an impressive 9 Gold, 7 Silver and 1 Bronze medals haul, while the coach was also rewarded with the Best Coach of Champions medal.
The championships also formed part of the team’s preparation for the African Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria from the 19th of this month.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare provided the traveling entourage with meals and accommodation while the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Culture availed transport across the Orange River.
The final results reads as follows:
Joseph Nyjamba – Gold – Greco Roman
Asino Festus – Gold – Greco Roman
Mervin Eixab – Silver – Greco Roman
Salom Panduleni – Silver – Greco Roman
Sylvester Valombola – Gold – Greco Roman
Linus Katujanda – Silver – Greco Roman
Devin Benhard – Gold – Greco Roman
Romio Goliath – Gold – Greco Roman
Martin Paulus – Silver – Greco Roman
Kevin Vleermuis – Gold – Freestyle – Silver – Freestyle
Rufino Andre – Gold – Greco Roman and Gold – Freestyle
Lukas Thomas – Gold – Greco Roman
Angula Shikongo – Silver – Greco Roman
Jacobina Swartbooi – Silver – Freestyle
Ricardo Tjingeo – Silver – Greco Roman
Team Coach – Luis Forcelledo Paz – Coach of Champions medal