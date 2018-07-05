Kasi Spinners burn rubber in Tsumeb

Emmency Nuukala

WINDHOEK – The Oscar Norich Sports Stadium in Tsumeb was thick with exhaust gases and the sound of burning rubber last weekend when over 500 partygoers, including a family from South Africa, flocked the first ever ‘Size-n-Nyama House and Spin Festival’.

The event entertained the local community with food and music and featured seven drifters known as the Kasi Spinners, including Peter Opali ‘Most Wanted’ and Emmanual ‘Driver.’

The show might have started off on the wrong foot with the organizing, due to infighting with other fractions in the drifting world but this did not deter the main show.

North Side Crew made up of Sergio Aseb, Franklin Amakali and Carlo Aluteni organized the show, due to the fact that not only is Tsumeb a small town and was in need of some sort of entertainment, but they were also trying to get the youth off the streets

With that in mind it was deemed fit for 10-year-old Mauro Rodrigues to be part of the line-up. Rodrigues currently uses a quad bike to drift and he says he learned the tricks from his older brother. “I do it to entertain the people,” said Rodrigues.

Amakali who is a drifter himself added that they want to popularize drifting in the northern regions of the country.

The lack of sponsors was a major challenge for the organizers, but they overcame it by digging deep into their own pockets. This being the first of what they say would be an annual show, they have learned what to do and what not to do.

Aluteni commented that they also plan on giving back by donating to the elderly in the town.

The success of the show could be seen in the crowds as they cheered on their favourite drivers and stuntmen throughout the day. Alma Matheas a fan could not contain her excitement, saying she is now looking forward to next year’s show.