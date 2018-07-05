Alfa Romeo issues Stelvio and Giulia NRING limited editions

Staff Reporter

Alfa Romeo has issued limited editions of Giulia Quadrifoglio “NRING” and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “NRING” Nürburgring to celebrate the historic bond of supreme success linking Alfa Romeo to the legendary German circuit. The cars are only on order and only 108 cars per model will be available for all of Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the first SUV in the brand’s history to hold the record for its segment, having completed the 20.832 km of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This makes it the fastest amongst SUVs, equipped with an outstanding 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine with 380 kW and torque of 600 Nm powering a top speed of 283 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio has a lap time of 7’32”, achieved thanks to its superlative handling, top speed of 307 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

So Alfa Romeo went out of its way to produce the Stelvio Quadrifoglio “NRING” and Giulia Quadrifoglio “NRING” Nürburgring Limited Editions to the models’ thrilling performances.

In addition to the features of excellence that characterise all Quadrifoglio cars, standard equipment on the “NRING” special series is full specs and includes carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco® racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, Mopar® automatic transmission knob with carbon insert, leather and Alcantara steering wheel, also with carbon inserts. The front badge and the rearview mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, like the side skirt inserts. Not to mention tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and the AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8’’ screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB.

Giulia premieres the new bare carbon roof, and Stelvio is equipped with electrically operated panoramic roof. Both have mats with red logo developed by Mopar. Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Nürburgring Edition sporting the “NRING” badge are beyond top-range and perfectly showcase the excellence of Alfa Romeo.