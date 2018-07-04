Youth invited to enter writing contest

Selma Shiwaya

WINDHOEK – Young Namibians across the country are invited to participate in a writing contest offered by the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia.

The competition allows prospective entrants between 16 and 25 years to write about Indonesia by choosing one of the two topics, Indonesia in the eyes of Namibian youth or What youth can contribute for Indonesia and Namibia relations. The writing contest is part of Indonesia’s 73rd Independence Day on August 17.

Paulina Gupta Wijaya, head of Information, Social and Cultural Affairs at the embassy, says the main aim of the writing contest is to gain input from Namibian youth on how to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The embassy has been holding capacity building training in the form of batik, wire jewellery and culinary workshops in commemoration of Indonesia’s Independence Day. This year the writing contest has been chosen because of the few writing competitions in Namibia. “Writing competitions are forms of pouring an idea. We want the youth to take the willingness to share their ideas as the basis of making concrete planning that will be useful to us,” says Wijaya.

Entrants must be Namibian citizens and should submit original essays never published before. The essays should be between 700 and 1,000 words and should be written in English in Arial font 12. Entering can be by sending the written essay to Windhoek.kbri@kemlu.go.id or kbri@iafrica.com.na in pdf formats on or before July 23. A copy of an identity card or student card and a registration form that can be downloaded from www.kemlu.go.idwindhoek or https:// www.facebook.com/KBRIWindhoek/) should be submitted along with the essay.

Winners of this contest will be announced at the beginning of August during one of a series of anniversary events to be held by the embassy. The winner receives N$2,500 while the runner-up receives N$1,500.