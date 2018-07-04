Youth can lead the way against decadence

The role and importance of the elders in a society has always been clear. To guide, protect and preserve the elements that make up the society. It is the role of the youth that has been vague and downplayed in society. This causes confusion amongst the youth and a defunct society and social system.

A few cultures put a higher value to the elderly in society since they have extensive experience on various social systems, and life itself, while others give more importance to the youth since they have more energy and potential to lead and grow a community. I think both the youth and the elders have different views and roles in society and they should be valued accordingly.

It is evident that the elderly have a deeper understanding of social systems. They have spent a lifetime in society and thus have a deep knowledge of various customs and traditions. Preserving these elements of a society is extremely important to maintain a unique identity of the country, which is what the elderly ought to be doing, and teaching. With the increase of western influence on various spheres like food, clothing, ideology and language, our society is slowly losing its unique identity, and is being integrated into the western culture, or as some elders call it a society of ‘no culture’. Sadly the youth do not realise this, until they become elders themselves.

On the flip side, the youth have incredible energy and innovative ways of dealing and seeing matters that are affecting them, and can take leadership roles to lead a culture and country in a new direction. In a fast changing and unpredictable world, the ability of the youth to be adaptable and malleable can only bring necessary positive change that can benefit the society, and preserve cultural norms in a modern society. The youth are the core of a society, they have lived long enough to know the fundamentals of life, but are young enough to plan and execute a long term plan.

The elders can be too rigid and resist any necessary change. They often preserve some old practices, ideas and norms that are detrimental to society. These can only be changed once the youth is given the power to introduce a positive change.

A society will always need the guidance of the elders in a few areas and the youth’s energy to transform and grow it in other areas. While the elders are needed to maintain society in positive areas, the youth helps in eliminating the decadent norms.

Olavi Popyeinawa has a Diploma in Alternative Dispute Resolution and is currently studying law, LLB at the University of Namibia (Unam). He will weekly contribute this column on youth matters. Instagram: niceguy_olavi Facebook: Olavi Longfellow Twitter: @OlaviPopyeinawa