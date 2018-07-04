‘Starlile’ on the rampage … July Handicap Horse Racing

Carlos Kambaekwa

REHOBOTH – As widely anticipated, new kid on the block “Starlile”, from the Okahandja Racing stables, galloped his competitors to the ground in the Stepher Investment July Handicap Horse Racing at the Naris Turf Club race course near Rehoboth, last Saturday.

The thorough blood gilding went into the race as hot favourite following his astonishing victory in the Aminius race a week earlier and certainly lived up to its pre-race top billing tag by winning the 2200 metres Open race hands down.

Stebbins of Alberts Racing stables tailed in 2nd place with Hiskia Kanangure’s Mai Thaiga adrift in 3rd spot.

In other action in the day’s opening race in the D division 1000-metres sprint, Rosegold of Elroy van Wyk claimed first spot ahead of Not on my Watch and Pint Pot in that order.