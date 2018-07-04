Poised to make waves in fashion

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz – The dream of one day becoming Miss Namibia or Miss Universe is many a young girl’s dream. For 20-year-old Julia Nelago Indila Kandjimbi as much.

Growing up with a single mother gave Julia the ultimate power to aim for nothing less than success in her life. A second year fashion student at the College of the Arts (COTA), in her spare time she enjoys travelling, photography, modelling and spending time with family and friends.

She started off in the design industry with her mentor and has since worked with various designers. She has so far designed dresses for Grade 12 farewell parties, a wedding gown, bridesmaid dresses, as well as baby dresses.

“What drives me is my past, it was not everything but I had all that I needed. Growing up with a single mother taught me that in order for you to get what you want, you have to work hard for it. I have learned to have self-respect and also to respect other people,” says Julia.

At 18 years, she already has a registered company, Ish Namibia cc, offering catering services, printing, wedding invitation cards design, and a lot more. Julia says it is not easy managing a business, and at the same time studying, but she makes sure she manages them both well. Her dream is to have various boutiques all over the country one day, and also own retail shops nationwide.

Apart from being a designer and a businesswoman, she is also Miss Luderitz Crayfish Festival 2018, with other modeling achievements under her belt.

On weekends she coaches and trains girls on how to build themselves as models and individuals. She also aims at reaching her ultimate dream of one day becoming Miss Namibia and Miss Universe, though she emphasizes it will however not be easy as she will have to sacrifice a lot of things. But she believes she has what it takes.

“Never give up on your dreams. Make your dreams become a reality, use your background to make a better future for yourself and never let anyone put you down, but most of all have respect and trust in God,” says Julia.