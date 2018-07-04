MK Gertze claim bragging rights … as Dr Lemmer are left to lick their wounds

Staff Reporter

Rehoboth/Windhoek – A pair of adrenaline-pumping FNB Classic Clashes rugby matches took place between MK Gertze and Dr Lemmer high schools, while Elnatan and Windhoek High School (WHS) locked horns.

MK Gertze emerged victorious against Dr Lemmer, dispatching their cross-town rivals by 12 points to 10, as WHS claimed the scalps of Elnatan, walloping the privately owned learning institution by 50 points to 33 in a hotly contested encounter.

Rehoboth’s MK Gertze registered a late penalty to snatch victory under the nose of Dr. Lemmer and while the visitors played an outstanding game, their concerns centered mostly on set pieces, allowing the hosts to enjoy the breakdown play, winning several turnovers, which gave them possession.

Petrus /Goagoseb of MK Gertze was deservedly voted Aquasplash Hero while teammate Maquel Busen walked away with the prestigious FNB Classic Clashes Man of the Match award.

Windhoek High School’s victory was a one-sided affair as the boys from Klein Windhoek demonstrated their dominance right from the onset, forcing their opponents to concede a number of unforeseen errors, leading to their downfall.

Donavan Resandt, flanker of WHS was voted man of the match, while Elnatan’s inspirational skipper Rudolph du Plessis was crowned Aquasplash Hero.

Donovan Resandt said: “My team performed very well today, we just have to work harder on the defence, but I must admit, the game was fair. My advice to the other team is to encourage them to work a little harder, but they are a very good team to play against.

“They are tough opponents and gave us stiff competition. My message to fellow scholars, work very hard and be at training, don’t quit and be stronger.”

Down south, JA Nel and Suiderlig will confront each other on the football field, while Mariental and PK de Villiers have a date with each other in the oval ball game (rugby) at Keetmanshoop and Mariental, respectively, on Friday and Saturday.