Coblenz celebrates Kasete’s legacy in great fashion …sporting bonanza awaits revelers

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek – Perfectly holed up in the vastly populated Otjozondjupa Region, 60 kilometres south of Grootfontein to be precise, the village of Coblenz will be a hive of activity when the Coblenz Combined School (CCS) hosts a glittering sporting bonanza this weekend.

The school will host a multi-sport tournament covering football and netball as well as a beauty contest for all the participating schools on Friday evening.

The two-day sporting bonanza, which kicks off on Saturday, July 6, has attracted various schools from around the country, whilst the country’s football’s governing body, NFA, has undertaken to dispatch talent scouts to the schools knockout tourney to keep an eagle eye on potential suitors for the national Under-17 football side.

One of the event organisers, Okeri Kasete, told New Era Sport that plans are underway to make the sporting bonanza an annual gathering in remembrance of the departed Sem Ngarukue Kasete, the longest serving principal at the school (1979-2002).

Besides the mouth-watering menu of sporting activities, the popular Wild Dogs and Mooi Ngaro Oviritje live musical bands will add spice to the gathering – certainly a once in a lifetime recreational get-together not to be missed.

Apart from hosts Coblenz Combined School, the following schools have all confirmed their participation: Okakarara, Waterberg, Okondjatu, Okamatapati, Khorab, Oshikoto, Opawa, Jan Mohr and Claudius Kapeua School (Ovitoto).

Lucrative cash prizes are at stake with the winner in the football discipline walking away with a handsome amount of N$10,000 while the triumphant schools in the netball section will be N$5,000 richer. Best player of the tournament in both disciplines will be chief recipient of N$500 each for their excellence.