Tragedy strikes family of late ECB chief

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A son and a grandchild of Siseho Sibeya Simasiku, the late CEO of the Electricity Control Board (ECB), died over the weekend from what relatives suspect could be fumes from a petrol or diesel generator the family used to light up their home.

The family is said to have been using a generator as a source of power in recent weeks.

Simasiku had been the CEO of the ECB from 2000 until his retirement in 2014. Simasiku – a towering figure – was a nuclear engineer who trained abroad. He died in 2016 aged 69.

By yesterday details about the tragedy were sketchy as relatives refused to share information on the latest tragedy to hit the Simasiku family and the police professed ignorance of the death, though New Era got information from some of the relatives that were not allowed to speak to the media.

The incident happened at the Simasiku family home in Demonte Street in Olympia and yesterday relatives were planning to meet at an army general’s home in Khomasdal to make funeral arrangements.