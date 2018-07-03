People living with disability to get back pay

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – All eligible pensioners and people living with disabilities will by August get a once-off payment of N$1,450 which include N$I,250 grant for the same month, and a back pay of N$200 for the months of April, May, June and July.

From September 2018 onwards, the beneficiaries will get N$1,250 per month.

In a press statement, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare I-Ben Natangwe Nashandi said following the enactment of the Appropriation Act 2018, the payment of the increased grants will be paid from the month of August 2018 to all the eligible beneficiaries.

The government announced the social grants paid to registered persons and persons living with disabilities will be increased from an amount of N$I,200 per month to N$I,250 with effect from April 1, 2018.

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare urged all beneficiaries to ensure these grants are used for the welfare of the beneficiaries and their families.