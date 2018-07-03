Ongwediva Trade Fair Preparatory Committee receives N$350,000 from MTC

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – MTC handed over N$350,000 to the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair Preparatory Committee (OATF-PC) as part of its annual contribution to the Ongwediva Town Council, which are the organisers of the flagship event. The handover took place during a gala dinner hosted at the town on Saturday, June 30.

Of the funds bestowed, N$150,000 is in monetary form whilst the N$200,000 is in kind contribution towards the remittance of various logistically procured services in aid of the 2018 edition of the OATF.

“MTC is pleased to sponsor the Ongwediva Trade Fair as it serves as an important forum to exchange business ideas, create awareness and promote trade. The Ongwediva Trade Fair has undoubtedly transitioned into one of the country’s prominent entrepreneurial opportunities, for both micro and macro business people of Oshana Region. It is platforms like this that we embrace in order to develop and maintain direct market access and enhance business capacity while at the same time adding value to our products and services and boosting regional and national economic status,” said John Ekongo, MTC’s corporate communication specialist.

The OATF is a major and the largest fair in the heartland of the northern regional areas that draws together business, SMMEs, youth, community organizations, consumers and all the people from across regions to celebrate the town’s diversity. The exhibition is an inevitable platform that provides organisations with a direct connection channel to its consumers.

The fundamental element of hosting the OATF is for the town council to create opportunities that will facilitate trade and business linkages between indigenous market entrepreneurs – not only for Ongwediva but for the entire northern region – with foreign business personalities, according to the organisers.

Ekongo added that MTC has already spent in excess of N$1.7 million in sponsorships of various trade shows, exhibitions and trade fairs. According to the Ongwediva Town Council this amount is indicative of the passion MTC has in contributing to the advent of small and medium entrepreneurial development across the country.