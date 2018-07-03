Namdeb puts safety first with reflective armbands donated to schools

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Safety is a priority at Namdeb and in pursuance of entrenching safety at home whilst inculcating a safety culture amongst children, Namdeb sponsored reflective arm bands to the learners of both Oranjemund Private School (OPS) and Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School (AACS) on Friday, June 29.

This important safety initiative was realized when it was observed that early in the morning when the learners walk to school it is still dark and thus the children’s safety is at risk. A total of 1,100 reflective armbands costing about N$30,000 were sourced within Namibia and produced in Oranjemund by a local entrepreneur. The reflective bands are highly visible in the dark and can be wrapped around the uniform arm sleeve or be stuck on the back of school bags.

Namdeb CEO Riaan Burger handed over the reflective bands to the principals of both schools. During the handover, Burger thanked the school for always thinking of the children’s safety and coming up with a noble safety initiative. “At Namdeb safety is our number one priority and we believe that the safety of children in a community we operate in is equally important,” he noted.

He called on the teachers and parents to encourage all the children to ensure that they obey the rules of the road and always put on the reflective bands in the morning so that they can be seen and be safe. He further urged drivers to always be vigilant and drive with caution.

The principals of Oranjemund Private School and Ambrosius Amutenya Combined School, Reyno Nieuwoudt and Mara Beukes, thanked Namdeb for always taking the safety of the community and in particular the children at heart. They both committed that they will encourages learners from their respective schools to always put on the reflective armbands.