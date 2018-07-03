!Gobs SS, Eden CS tops in Schools Tourney

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – S.I. !Gobs Secondary School dethroned Osire as the undisputed champions in the football division of the annual Outjo Secondary Schools Sport Tournament in the town, last weekend.

The fired up boys from Omaruru defeated Okakarara Secondary School by 2 goals to 1 in a nail biting final on Sunday. !Gobs saw off Petrus Ganeb by 5 goals to 3 in an 8 goal thriller in the semifinal whilst Okakarara narrowly edged ahead of Khorab in the other semifinal to set up a mouth watering final against !Gobs.

The latter opened their assault in the two-day knockout tourney with a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Braunfels before scratching through to the semifinal via a hard fought 1-0 win against Cornelius Goraseb Secondary School in the quarterfinals.

Okakarara SS eliminated hosts Outjo Secondary School in their opening match before a narrow win over defending champions Osire (4-3) in the dreaded penalty shootout that earned them a semifinal spot after a goalless stalemate.

In other action, Okahandja beat WJSS by 3 unanswered goals. Petrus Ganeb came out tops in their encounter against M Geingos, dispatching the latter 3-1 on penalties following a 1-all draw.

Cornelius Goroseb defeated Otjikoto 2-0 while Khorab registered an identical score line against Donatus, hosts Outjo-A emerged 5-4 victors against Osire on penalties after the tie ended goalless.

Petrus Ganeb sent the garden boys from Okahandja packing with a 3-1 win in the quarterfinals and Kuisebmond beat Petrus Ganeb-B 2-1 before going down 3-2 against Khorab to exit the tourney.

In the netball section, Eden Combined School were crowned overall winners in the ladies game, after seeing off Cornelius Goraseb by 21 baskets to 20 in a closely contested final. The nimble footed girls from the Garden town of Okahandja, Eden, accounted for hosts Outjo in the semifinal abbreviating the hosts’ further interest in the two-day gathering via a narrow 14-13 goals triumph to book a place in the final while Goraseb shook off some unwanted attention from Otjiwarongo Secondary School (9-8).