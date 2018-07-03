Foreign-trained doctors face huge challenges

Alvine Kapitako

WINDHOEK – Dr Kalumbi Shangula the former PS of health last Friday revealed the challenges faced by foreign-trained Namibian doctors.

“It is no secret that after graduation and returning home foreign-trained graduates face enormous challenges. The first challenge is to find employment,” he said at the opening of the second Russian Alumni Association of Namibia congress.

The two-day congress was held under the theme ‘Reaffirming the integrity of our knowledge and expertise.’ After finding employment, foreign-trained doctors face the challenge of acceptance as “fully-fledged members of that profession”, said Shangula, who is also a foreign-trained medical doctor. “It is a fact that each country designs its education system to suit its national needs. And national needs across countries and continents are not the same. It becomes imperative for foreign-trained graduates to adjust to the home environment,” said Shangula.

He said this requires individual efforts and commitment.

“Unfortunately, some of the foreign-trained graduates have been found wanting on this score, thus exposing themselves and their colleagues to be labelled as incompetent,” he added.

The problem does not lie in the training or level of knowledge. He said the problem lies in individual lack of commitment.

“It is therefore important not to give your adversaries ammunition to criticise you,” he told the Russian-trained doctors.

The Russian Alumni Association of Namibia is an important vehicle to advance and promote the Russian-trained doctors as well as those trained in the former USSR’s common interests, advised Shangula who is the patron of the Russian Alumni Association of Namibia.

“You need to maintain and sustain it. It needs to be nurtured in the same way one would water a small tree in order to grow. I urge the leadership to strengthen resource mobilisation efforts to be able to carry out developmental projects,” he said.

The association can also have as one of its function a mentoring programme for new students, suggested Shangula.

“I am pleased that some of the students, especially those in the medical field, do come back to Namibia for their practicals during the summer holidays. I would encourage these efforts as they help the students to familiarise themselves with the working environment back home, which in turn facilitates their easy integration upon completion of their studies,” he said.

The Russian Alumni Association of Namibia can play an important role in this regard, stressed Shangula. On Saturday, a new leadership of the Russian Alumni Association of Namibia was elected for a two-year period.

The elected leadership are Dr Jacob Sheehama as president, Dr Paulus Sheetekela as vice-president; Dr Ruben Kanime retained the secretary general position; Sevelus Nakashole as deputy secretary general, Dr Anna-Letu Haitembu as treasurer and Frans Kalenga as public relations officer.