China promotes win-win cooperation

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Chinese businesses with operations in the north last week donated stationery and cash amounting to N$410,000 that will be used to paint some northern schools to spice up their image.

The donation is in the spirit of the win-win south-south cooperation that was recently taken to another level when the Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming introduced a scholarship for local learners.

At the event witnessed by Zhang the Chinese ambassador, and Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa, Zhang handed over N$140,000 from the scholarship fund he initiated to aid poor Namibian students.

At the event each of the seven rural schools in Omusati and Ohangwena regions received N$20,000 from the Chinese scholarship that has benefited destitute learners at schools in Khomas Region.

Over 70 outstanding learners selected by their schools received the money. In Omusati the beneficiary schools are John A. Pandeni Combined School, Onawa Combined School, Power Station Academy and in Ohangwena the beneficiary schools are Oshikango Combined School; Onangolo Combined School and Oikango Combined School.

Zhang, who was very impressed by the learners’ traditional dances, said with the joint initiative involving the two countries he will strive to “promote the win-win cooperation and finally achieve a stated goal” for the two countries’ future as they strive for economic prosperity.

“The people of our two countries treat each other as sincere friends. I feel proud of the close relationship between the two peoples and confident about the bright future of the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership,” stressed the ambassador.

At the award ceremony at Oshikango for the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship attended by around 800 learners at Oshikango Combined School and Onangolo Combined School, Zhang was presented with a traditional basket filled with grain by a mother of one of the learners.