Cattle herder implicated for defilement

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A 20-year-old cattle herder in Oshana Region was arrested for allegedly sexually violating a five-year-old girl last week.

Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the date of the incident is unknown but the minor’s grandmother detected the suspected rape last week Tuesday while she was bathing the defiled child.

“While the grandmother was bathing the victim, she observed bruises on her private parts and asked her what happened to which she mentioned the cattle herder’s name to have violated her,” stated Shikwambi. She said the suspect from Okadila, in Onamutayi village has been arrested and police investigations continue.

In a similar case, a 19-year-old girl from Rehoboth was rescued from being raped after a passer-by fought the suspect and caused the suspect serious injuries. The suspect, 22, has been arrested and referred to a State hospital in Windhoek for medical treatment. The incident happened on Saturday at about 06h30, at plot no.149 Burgershoek residential area, Block-G. A case of attempted rape, common assault and assault by threatening is registered against the suspect. “It is alleged the suspect grabbed the complainant by her hair, dragged her into the bush, and forcefully pushed her on the ground with intention to have sexual intercourse without her consent. He punched her once on the mouth, causing bruises on her lower lip,” said Shikwambi.

Shikwambi said the suspect threatened to kill his victim with a knife. Fortunately, Shikwambi added the victim was rescued by a passer-by who fought the suspect and caused the assailant serious injuries.