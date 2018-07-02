Runaway guard to stand trial

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The security guard who was arrested for allegedly fleeing with more than a half million Namibian dollars from various businesses in Otjiwarongo, is expected to stand trial in the Windhoek Regional Court.

Jonas Simon Mbangu, 41, made his first appearance in the Regional Court last week for the start of his trial. The Prosecutor General has decided to prosecute Mbangu for theft. The prosecution is charging Mbangu with theft for allegedly intentionally stealing N$556,134. 75 on August 14, 2017.

In March, Mbangu admitted guilt when he tendered his preliminary plea in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court. During his plea explanation, Mbangu informed the court he stole the money with intent to purchase a house for his children. According to him, he was informed of a house that was on sale and he allegedly wanted to make the purchase. Mbangu informed the court that he only realised afterwards that what he had done was wrong. He was arrested after his employer at the time grew weary of his disappearance and reported him to the police. At the time of his arrest, Mbangu was employed at a local security firm as a security officer. Part of his duties was to collect money from various business outlets for banking purposes within the vicinity of Otjiwarongo.

It is alleged that having made his mandatory pickups, Mbangu failed to deliver the money as usual, instead he fled. Mbangu was arrested and found in possession of money sealed in three plastic bags. The work car that was in his possession was found abandoned in Windhoek north. It is alleged that he had only used N$400 of the money that he attempted to steal.

Mbangu, who made an appearance without any legal representation, informed the court that he will be applying for legal aid. The court postponed the matter for legal aid to July 27. Magistrate Alexis Diergaadt was the presiding officer with Fillemon Nyau prosecuting for the State.