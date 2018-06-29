Star of the Week: the town council of Walvis Bay

Our Star of the Week is the town council of Walvis Bay that earlier this week tabled a budget of N$77 million to develop cheap housing and make provision for the development of Farm 37 situated west of Dune 7, south of the harbour town. The budgetary allocation will enable council to provide affordable housing and land for its residents, especially low-income earners. Farm 37 was identified by council in 2016 already, as an alternative to address the lack of affordable housing. More than 18 000 Walvis Bay residents live in shacks and the money will alleviate the acute housing shortage.