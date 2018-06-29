Fun and Fitness with NMC

Selma Shiwaya

Namibia Medical Care (NMC) in partnership with Power Poise will be hosting a fun and fit event tomorrow, in essence to creating a culture of healthy living among Namibians. The event serves as the launch pad for similar wellness and fitness events that NMC will be hosting throughout the year.

This year the NMC highlights on the virtual challenge for their members, which kicks off on 9 July 2018. The Fun and Fit event is one of the innovative ways that NMC has established to support and cater for those who enjoy doing what keeps them healthy and makes them happy. “If you look around you will notice that people are becoming more active, and getting into fitness,” says Ben Nandago, NMC Fund Manager.

Nandago also added that NMC has realised that there are more ways to fitness and does not have to be about routine, but be a fun event enjoyed by the whole family and even in the workplace. “Hence as NMC we have come up with innovative ways to make fitness a joy for all, whether it is at home, outside or in the workplace. We also came up with a way to make working out fun, so that we embrace and attract people from all walks of life. Fitness should not be boring or something that one dreads to do,” he explained.

Participants can expect a variety of fun activities including fitness workouts, Pilates, a talk on healthy eating and face painting. The whole programme will tie in with the theme of fun and fit.

Nandago has also affirmed that NMC has partnered with Power Poise, a local wellness and fitness outfit who will provide a team of professional fitness trainers who will take participants through the paces and advise on healthy living.

The event will be open to both NMC members and non-members. According to Nandago, NMC is about promoting a healthy lifestyle in an encompassing way for all Namibians. “Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a first-timer, young or mature, you are all welcome to come participate in the NMC Fun and Fit event as there will be something for everyone,” he said. The event will take place at the Grove Mall in Windhoek, on Saturday 30 June 2018 from 10h00 to 13h00.