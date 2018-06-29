Designer showcases new collections

Pinehas Nakaziko

Local fashion designer, Taimi Sakeus, is hosting a fashion show under the theme Women Empowerment tomorrow at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC). The fashion show is showcasing 13 classic, standard and quality designs. She says the ready to wear collection is inspired by ambitious women who simply want to look elegant.

From a humble beginning herself, Sakeus wants to encourage young and old women to work hard in whatever they do. “There are people who have an idea of doing something but because they doubt themselves, they tend to keep quiet and not do anything. So at this fashion show it’s all about being motivation and encouraged to do better,” she says. Surprise is in store for fashionistas and fashion lovers with other local designers showcasing their collections of evening gowns, African designs and ready to wear, outfitsEntertainment activities are on offer from local artists such as upcoming musician Jay R, and Nena the poet.

Sakeus studied at the College of the Arts, where she obtained her Diploma in Fashion and Designing in 2010. Since graduation she has been doing charity fashion shows across the country. In 2014 she won the title of Best Fashion Designer at Africa’s Finest and Culture Season 2 fashion show in the capital hosted by one of Namibia’s top designers, Eva Miarka, based in London. She also got an opportunity to showcase her collection in London, at the London Fashion Week. Tickets are N$ 200 at the door opening at five o’clock in the evening.