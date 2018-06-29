D-Day nears for Secondary Schools Sporting Bonanza

Carlos Kambaekwa

OUTJO – With barely a day left before the curtain opens for the eagerly awaited Outjo Senior Secondary School multi-sport tournament, organisers were given a much welcomed shot in the arm when local retail outlet OK Foods joined the fray as co-sponsor of the annual gathering.

The much-anticipated fund raising knockout tournament sees various secondary schools from all corners of the country confront each other in both the football and netball disciplines for bragging rights.

The eagerly awaited two-day ball games, kicks off tomorrow at the Outjo Secondary School sports ground. With an increase number of entrants from last year’s 16 to 18, the competition promises to be a thrilling affair amongst the participating schools.

Defending champions Osire Secondary School, made up of pupils of Angolan and DRC descendants are firm favourites to retain the title in the football section.

Tournament hosts, Outjo Secondary School are the trophy holders in the netball category and will be tough opponents to be dethroned.

A total of eighteen (18) schools will contest both the football and netball categories to determine the overall winner upon completion of the event on Sunday.

In an effort to make the annual event more exciting, organisers have decided to add volleyball as of next year.