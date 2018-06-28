Murder accused points fingers to his brother

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – One of the two men who lodged a formal bail application in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court blamed his brother for the gruesome murder of Alex Maluli Mushe.

Nande Malima, 23, and co-accused Robert Shikongo, 25, had approached the court with the hopes that they will be released on bail while awaiting trial. Malima and Shikongo were arrested alongside Kleopas Malima, 24, and Kenibirth Ashipala, 25, in May 2017 on a count of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating the course of justice.

During the bail hearing, Nande took the witness stand to motivate why he should be released on bail. According to him, his elder brother Kleopas caused the death of Mushe. “I saw my brother fighting with the deceased. I then saw him stabbing the deceased,’’ Nande explained from the witness stand.

The father of two went on to explain that he and his co-accused were merely witnesses at the scene of the crime on the date in question. According to his recollection, he cannot remember seeing co-applicant Shikongo at the scene

that night.

According to court documents, Kleopas admitted guilt to the offense during his first appearance in court. The documents further state that he admitted that he stabbed Mushe because he had hit him with a stone.

The prosecution is alleging that in April 6, 2017, the group intentionally killed Mushe by stabbing him with a knife. The prosecution is further alleging that the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, derive from the fact that the suspects were in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing. Having forced Mushe into submission, they stole his bag and ran off.

The State is objecting to bail on three grounds, that it fears Nande and Shikongo will interfere with state witnesses and it will not be in the interest of the public or the administration of justice. Furthermore, the state believes that it has a strong case against the accused persons.

The bail hearing is scheduled to continue on July 3, when the state presents its case. Magistrate Vanessa Stanley was the presiding officer, with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting for the state. Defense attorneys Titus Ipumbu and Kadhila Amoomo represented the pair respectively.