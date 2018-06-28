Ford unleashes the EcoSport SUV

Staff Reporter

Ford has a new EcoSport compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) which it says delivers enhanced versatility and capability, more refined styling and sophisticated technologies, making the newcomer a more attractive proposition than ever before. Among its features is a new interior that offers a superior occupant experience, with floating central touchscreens on most models, along with smart stowage solutions and an adjustable boot floor.

“The new Ford EcoSport offers customers even more style, comfort, capability and choice – blending rugged SUV functionality with unrivalled city car practicality,” said Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa.

The SUV segment is one of the fastest growing around the world, and the trend is evident in the lifestyle-oriented South African market too with the rapidly increasing popularity of sport utility models of all shapes and sizes.

As one of the global pioneers and leaders in the sport utility category, Ford offers three trend-setting SUV models to suit the requirements of all types of buyers – from the value-oriented EcoSport to the sophisticated new Kuga that was introduced last year, and the locally built and extremely capable Everest that offers the convenience of a seven-seat configuration and outstanding off-road ability.

The EcoSport’s rear bumper and tail light designs also are revised to deliver a cleaner, more sculpted appearance. Customers can choose from seven bold exterior colours across the three model lines, comprising Ambiente, Trend and Titanium.

Attractive new alloy wheel designs complement the rugged, sporty character, and are offered in Gunmetal grey five-spoke 16-inch versions on the Trend series, or striking 17-inch rims on the Titanium. The entry-level Ambiente model is fitted with 16-inch steel rims with wheel covers.

Inside are new seat designs which have been optimised for greater front and rear occupant comfort.

A new centre console features a built-in folding, with sliding armrest in Titanium models, and an integrated storage compartment that is ideal for tablet computers or snacks.

The new Ford EcoSport delivers an enhanced, more refined driving experience with reduced levels of noise, vibration and harshness. Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine takes centre stage in the revised line-up, exclusively powering the Trend and Titanium models.

The 1-litre engine delivers an exceptional combination of performance and fuel efficiency, producing an impressive 92kW of power matched to a peak torque output of 170Nm all the way from 1 400 to 4 500 r/min.

Trend and Titanium customers have the choice between a six-speed manual gearbox or the latest-generation six-speed automatic that recently made its debut on the all-new Ford Fiesta.

This torque-converter automatic transmission delivers improved refinement with seamless shifts, making it perfectly suited to bustling urban driving. Steering column-mounted paddle-shifters provide an additional level of control and driver engagement.

The frugal yet torquey 1.5-litre TDCi turbodiesel engine remains part of the line-up, offered in Ambiente trim, linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. It delivers 74kW and a substantial 205Nm of torque between 1 750 and 3 250 r/min.

All models come standard with Ford Protect, comprising a four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, three-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited km corrosion warranty. A four-year/60 000km service plan is included, with 15 000km service intervals.