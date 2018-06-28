Alfa Romeo issues Stelvio and Giulia NRING limited editions

Staff Reporter

Alfa Romeo has issued limited editions of Giulia Quadrifoglio “NRING” and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “NRING” Nürburgring to celebrate the historic bond of supreme success linking Alfa Romeo to the legendary German circuit. The cars are only on orders and there will only be 108 cars per model available for all of the Europe, the Middle East and Africa markets.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the first SUV in the brand’s history to hold the record for its segment, having completed the 20.832 km of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds. This makes it the fastest amongst SUVs, equipped with an outstanding 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine with 380 kW and torque of 600 Nm powering a top speed of 283 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio has a lap time of 7’32”, achieved thanks to its superlative handling, top speed of 307 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

So Alfa Romeo went out of its way to produce the Stelvio Quadrifoglio “NRING” and Giulia Quadrifoglio “NRING” Nürburgring Limited Editions to the models’ thrilling performances.

In addition to the features of excellence that characterise all Quadrifoglio cars, standard equipment on the “NRING” special series is full specs and include carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco® racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, Mopar® automatic transmission knob with carbon insert, leather and Alcantara steering wheel, also with carbon inserts. The front badge and the rearview mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, like the side skirt inserts. Not to mention tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and the AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8’’ screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB. Giulia premieres the new bare carbon roof, and Stelvio is equipped with electrically operated panoramic roof. Both have mats with red logo developed by Mopar. Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Nürburgring Edition sporting the “NRING” badge, are beyond top-range and perfectly showcase the excellence of Alfa Romeo.

The Quadrifoglio models are paragons of engineering quality and superior performance in themselves. For example, on Stelvio, for the first time, the 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo powerplant is combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, with its guarantees of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations.

Both cars also incorporate AlfaTM Chassis Domain Control, which coordinates all the on-board electronic systems, to deliver the best performance and the utmost driving pleasure at all times. Specifically, the system manages and simultaneously assigns specific tasks to the various active systems, such as Q4 all-wheel drive (on Stelvio Quadrifoglio), AlfaTM Active Torque Vectoring system, AlfaTM Active Suspension, ESC and AlfaTM DNA Pro selector with Race function. The Torque Vectoring technology optimises Stelvio and Giulia’s drive distribution and accentuates their sporting character. The two electronically controlled clutches in the Torque Vectoring system make it possible to control torque delivery to each wheel separately.

This ensures the optimal transfer of power to the ground in all driving situations. This makes the Stelvio safe and fun to drive at all times, without recourse to intrusive inputs from the stability control system. The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, supplied as standard, is specifically calibrated to shift in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode. The transmission has a lock-up clutch to give the driver a powerful, precise feeling of in-gear acceleration.

Depending on the DNA mode set, new auto ‘box optimises fluidity, comfort and ease of driving in all environments, including around town, and further improves fuel efficiency and cuts CO2 emissions. So the excellence on offer is not just in performance: both the Alfa Romeo sports SUV and the sedan are also incredibly efficient in terms of emission and fuel efficiency, thanks also to their electronically controlled cylinder deactivation system and the sailing function, available in Advanced Efficiency driving mode. Last but not least, to maximise the driving experience, they are both equipped with paddle shifters machined from solid aluminium which are integral with the steering column.