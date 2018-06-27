Vergenoeg Primary to raise funds for school bus

Selma Shiwaya

WINDHOEK – Vergenoeg Primary School promises a weekend of entertainment, as they bring the community together to raise funds for their school bus.

The school, situated about 130 km northeast of Gobabis, will be hosting its African themed fundraising events at the Epako Community Hall this Friday and Saturday. Fundraising committee chairperson Kahengere Marenga says they established the initiative to cater for the transport needs of the school. “Most of our learners are from Gobabis, and when we send them away on weekends or school holidays, they struggle to return to school. This in many cases has hindered the teachers’ work because some learners take up to three weeks to return due to lack of transport,” says Marenga.

He points out that the bus will be useful in transporting learners to extra mural activities or any other activities in which the school participates. “The school only has three teachers who own cars, hence it becomes really difficult when we have to send learners to partake in activities elsewhere,” said Marenga. Vergenoeg was established in 2000 and to date caters for up to 330 learners, mostly from the San community. Being the only school in the area, it offers teaching from pre-grade to the seventh grade with about 90 percent of the learners being boarders. To sustain their day-to-day operations, the hostel mostly relies on farmers from the surrounding areas for donations.

The first fundraising event was held in 2017 and contributed N$20 000. “We decided to host the fundraising again this year to endeavour making enough money to buy the bus.” This year’s fundraising kicks off on Friday, with a gala evening followed by cultural performances by learners, and an adult San group, before the pledging session. The public will be expected to pledge donations in the form of money, food or anything of their choice. According to Marenga, a total of N$20 000 is expected to be raised through the gala tickets selling for N$100 per person.

On Saturday, there is a Miss San Culture beauty pageant featuring live performances by DJ Seibeb. The event starts at 16:30 with an entrance fee of N$20. For more information, contact Willem Araeb on 0813687889.