Two-year-old boy run over by tractor

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A two-year-old boy died after being run over by a tractor, after falling off the same tractor, at Onezizi location in Oshikoto Region. The incident happened last week Thursday. The toddler was identified as Martin Luveli.

According to Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi it is alleged that the unlicensed driver of the tractor was driving in the location with the child as a passenger. The child fell off the tractor that then ran over him and he died on the spot.

In Windhoek, the police opened an inquest docket after a child was fatally bumped by a taxi while crossing the road alone. The deceased was identified as four-year-old Tomas Kashala. The incident happened on Sunday in Julius Nyerere Street, Okahandja Park.

A man who was caught red-handed stealing a generator by members of the public was beaten up and died from his injuries the following day. Shikwambi said the 23-year-old male was arrested on Saturday for housebreaking and theft at Havana informal settlement.

“He was allegedly beaten up by the public who caught him, before they took him to Havana police mobile station. The officers took him to Katutura state hospital immediately to get medical help. At about 04h50 the following day the investigator was informed the suspect had passed away. A murder case was opened. His next of kin are unknown at this stage,” said Shikwambi.