Otjiwarongo SS too strong for Etosha … FNB Netball Classic Clashes reach climax

Staff Reporter

TSUMEB – A sunny afternoon last week delivered a well-deserved 30-11 victory for Otjiwarongo Secondary School netball team over out-of-sorts hosts Etosha Secondary School in Tsumeb.

The fourth FNB Netball Classic Clashes match was hotly contested between the bitter rivals, and spectators certainly got value for their money.

At the centre of the visitors’ fearless performance was lethal goal shooter Uapenga Kutako. The latter registered a personal best of 83% accuracy rate at the end of the match.

Both schools started off slowly in the opening quarter but the visitors managed to build an early lead and kept their momentum up to the final whistle.

Etosha’s Pomwene Hamutumwa was deservedly voted Aquasplash Hero, as a result of his academic achievements, while Otjiwarongo’s goalkeeper Laqueeda Perny walked away with the prestigious FNB Classic Clashes best player of the match award.

The next FNB Classic Clashes matches will be staged on Friday and Saturday at the MK Gertze and Dr Lemmer in Rehoboth, respectively, whilst Elnatan and Windhoek High School (WHS) confront each other on the rugby field.