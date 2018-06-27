Morne Bock scoops best Science Fair project

Tuulikki Abraham

LÜDERITZ – Morne Bock scooped both the best project for Grade 9 and the overall best project award, while Penondaadhi Nekundi’s project has been judged the best for Grade 8 during the Lüderitz Junior Secondary School Science Fair held on June 20-23.

Bock could not hold back his joy saying it took him a whole year of preparation and determination to reach his ultimate goal of getting the positions he currently has. “Hard work pays off, for the other learners, I encourage you to take part in the Science Fair. This fair stimulates your brain but also allows you to learn things that you did not know,” states Bock. He has now qualified for the //Kharas Regional Science Fair.

Every year, learners from schools across Namibia get a chance to participate in the annual science fair competition. The Science Fair is a unique platform for learners to pose questions and seek answers regarding matters and things in the world. Through developing projects, learners gain first hand appreciation of the work of scientists and the value of their discoveries. Brondon Prins, a teacher at the school, explains that the top 7 projects will compete in the Regional Science Fair from July 4-7 in Keetmanshoop. An invitation has been extended to local schools to encourage learners to participate in future science fairs.