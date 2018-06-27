Miss Teen Namibia Pink Bash a hit

Jeremiah Ndjoze

WINDHOEK – Hell-bent on the promotion of women empowerment, organisers of Miss Teen Namibia are still adamant that with proper guidance, Namibian girls can grow to ‘be the best that they can be’.

Director of the annual beauty pageant, Natasha Rabe, maintains that the Miss Teen Namibia-Pink Bash, primarily a fundraiser, also has a greater purpose, amongst others, teaching girls how to present themselves at interviews and to become better orators publicly. “We also do understand that looks does matter, as such our girls are given lessons on grooming etiquette and presentation skills,” Rabe adds, hinting hence the pageant’s enlisting the services of Rene Ferreira, a celebrated beauty and make-up specialist, as well as that of Werner Wessels, a celebrity coach and stylist.

The event is meant to raise funds for reinvestment into activities aimed to fast track the careers of the participants. “Entry into the pageant costs the participants a minimal N$450. These funds are then used in the creation of manuals, booking of venues, as well as catering,” Rabe revealed. She added that prior to the main event, participants are subjected to an intensive training programme over six months. Additional funds are also injected into Miss Teen Namibia’s participation at an international event in Las Vegas, United States of America.

Rabe further reveals that unlike the Miss Namibia beauty pageant, where finalists are chosen prior to the event night, with Miss Teen Namibia all participants – who submit entry forms – are given an equal opportunity to flaunt their looks and talents to a panel of seven carefully selected judges at the gala event. In addition to the crowning of Miss Teen Namibia, other winners are also rewarded in the categories of best health and fitness as well as miss photogenic. This year’s participants are 35. The crowning event is slated for September 1.

The Pink Bash was also graced by the Miss Namibia 2018 top 12 finalists, while Willem Botha entertained the audience. Botha is a South African singer and actor, best known for being the runner-up in the reality competition, Afrikaans Idols. He is also known for his acting roles in the 2010 feature film Liefling, and his starring role in the kykNET drama series, Donkerland. Event hostesses Zita Jesus and Chanique kept the patrons on the edge of their sits.

Every year, Miss Teen Namibia celebrates being the best that they can be, through beauty with a charitable cause by crowing one deserving young girl to carry the title of Miss Teen Namibia. This honour initiates drive to bring charity to the less privileged; promote deserving social causes; serve as an example of purposeful living to the young; to be the best that she can be and to bring honour and pride to our nation as a representative of goodwill and an ambassador of Namibia. The 2017 saw Mijeanne Marais walking away with the coveted crown as Miss Teen Namibia 2017.