Khorixas woman died of natural causes

Clemans Miyanicwe

KAMANJAB – A post-mortem has revealed that 22-year-old Jacqueline !Oe-amses who passed away early last month at Khorixas died from natural causes. This is according to to Warrant Officer Vehangaiza Ruiter, the Kunene police regional spokesperson.

“She died of natural causes. The autopsy was done in Oshakati,” Ruiter said yesterday.

New Era last month reported the demise of !Oe-amses, whose death was at the time suspected of the result of too much alcohol as the deceased and her boyfriend were suspected to have consumed alcohol before they were dropped off at the gates of Khorixas state hospital.

According to new information, !Oe-amses travelled from farm Bloemhof, situated about 35 kilometres from Khorixas, together with her boyfriend, to Khorixas state hospital as she was not feeling well at the time. Sergeant Tabitha Haufiku told New Era last month that the police could not confirm whether it was murder, culpable homicide or a natural death. !Oe-amses was said to have fallen to the ground when her boyfriend assisted her to get off the vehicle.

“Her boyfriend thought she was drunk and was asleep according to the police report. She was bleeding from the mouth,” Haufiku said then.

!Oe-amses was left in the care of the security guard at the hospital gate and the boyfriend went to arrange for a sleeping place as well as a vehicle to transport her home, but when she was being transported back home the boyfriend realised she was dead. The doctor at the hospital pronounced her dead.