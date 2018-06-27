Hard work, discipline rules St. Boniface

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The principal of the St. Boniface College, Dr Phyllis Mary Yesudas visited the Tov Multipurpose Centre in Tsumeb over the weekend.

She motivated the learners and teachers at the centre, that what is happening at her school, is not magic but hard work and discipline. She said it is these two elements from both the learners and teachers. Admitting to many obstacles just like at any other school, the difference Dr Yesudas said is that at St. Boniface, they put more hours in planning how to overcome challenges. She explained that they plan and work together for example to remove the Cs and concentrate on As and Bs. Their formula for success is Planning – Executing -Monitoring. Nothing is left to chances at their school she said.

The principal indicates that the results are coming in simply because they are willing to work seven days a week. Yesudas further said everyone is involved, teachers, learners and parents, adding that the best school leader is the one that unites the teachers, learners and parents to reach the school’s objectives. “A good principal makes a good school, makes good learners, makes good parents and finally makes a good a community where they operate.”

They start their school with a prayer and end with a prayer. “Tov will never be the same again, we received valuable teaching that will enable us to move our community forward. We want the principal to visit us annually and encourage us to move our community forward,” says reverend Edward Amadhila, Tov’s technical adviser. Dr Yesudas was accompanied by Eileen Dikinya, the life skills teacher at her school.

Erastus Ottis Gomachab and Mathias Sipunga from Minen Hotel who gave N$ 500 and N$ 100 respectively, made the trip possible by providing accommodation and breakfast for the two guests.