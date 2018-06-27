Edu fair to provide valuable info  

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – After a successful first educational fair last year at Wernhil Park Mall, attracting more than 2000 learners and students around the capital, organisers have announced the second edition under the theme, Progress through education.

The fair will take place on July 9-14 and is aimed at providing learners and students with valuable information on educational opportunities. Established in 2016, and hosted for the first time last year, the Wernhil Park Education Fair is intended to bring together prospective students, education institutions, funding institutions, as well as expert consultants on education who will offer valuable information on careers and studies. The fair is also intended to create opportunities for prospective students to receive valuable information about educational opportunities inside and outside the country, including information about scholarships, study loans and bursaries.



More than 17 high level exhibitors such as education and financial institutions offering education funding, and expert consultants giving guidance on education are expected at the fair. Sylvia Rusch from Broll Namibia says business people who work in the Central Business District of Windhoek, pupils, parents and anyone looking to further their education are all invited. She adds that this year, they have also invited learners from most of the secondary schools around Windhoek and expect quite a high number of pupils and the public at large to turn up. “We are excited to offer diversity to our valued shoppers, and seize the opportunity for our ambitious youth, as well as young professionals to find the perfect institution to pursue their career dreams and unlock endless possibilities, all conveniently located at a central location under one roof,” she says.

Apart from that, the purpose of this year’s fair is to also create a central meeting point for students and educational institutions.

