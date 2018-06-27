African ambassadors call for a united Africa

Aron Mushaukwa

KATIMA MULILO – African ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe have called on African countries to work together as one in order to strengthen the unity of Africa. They made these remarks during a courtesy call to Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu last week.

“For Africa to rise, its people have to work as one, in each country we have to strengthen unity and then unity between African countries,” the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mawampanga Mwana Nanga, who was heading the delegation, told New Era. The African continent, he said, can only rise if “we fulfil the dream of our founding fathers who wanted it to be a United States of Africa.

We have to pick it from where they left to continue that journey”.

The 10 ambassadors out of 19 accredited to Zimbabwe who visited Namibia were from South Sudan, Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Saharawi, Angola, Botswana, Republic of Sudan and DRC.

“We as African ambassadors, our country is the entire continent… and we want our youth to also take that example – to know that there are more opportunities in the continent than whatever changeless they are facing where they are seating right now,” said Mwana Nanga. He also stated that as a step in the right direction in promoting unity in Africa, there should be free movements particularly among neighbour states. “What it takes is for each country to negotiate on a bilateral level when the joint commission meet.

Zambia – Namibia, Angola – Namibia, Angola – DRC and DRC – Zimbabwe lifted the Visa,” he said.