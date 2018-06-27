A weekend of car theft and hijackings

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Occupants at a house in Windhoek were robbed at gunpoint of their belongings including their vehicle over the weekend. The vehicle was later recovered in Windhoek’s Havana informal settlement.

According to the weekly crime report issued by Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the robbery happened on Saturday at 03:00, along Jenner Street in Windhoek West, when five suspects broke the house door and entered while occupants were asleep. The suspects held the house residents at gunpoint and robbed them of their cellphones, an HP computer box, two laptops, a TV, clothes and a Toyota Corolla 2014 model. “The vehicle was recovered at Havana area by the police and handed back to the lawful owner. The victims were not harmed. No recovery or arrest was made yet and police investigation continues,” said Shikwambi.

Police also report that a 48-year-old man was robbed of his vehicle last Friday at around 19:00, and the vehicle was later recovered in Windhoek’s Goreangab area the following day. The robbery happened somewhere along the Western Bypass where suspects robbed the man at knife point and took his vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab and house keys. No person has yet been arrested in connection with that robbery.

In Tsumeb, a motorist was beaten up, threatened with a knife, and robbed of his taxi last week Friday. The driver was also robbed of his cellphone and N$400 cash. The taxi driver told the police that he was approached by a passenger, who requested to be dropped at the road junction, on the outskirt of town, where the robbery took place.

Shikwambi stated that upon their arrival at the destination, the suspect attacked the taxi driver, beat him up, threatened him with a knife and robbed the complainant of his silver Toyota Corolla, cellphone and cash. She said the vehicle was later found abandoned in Nomtsoub location without any damage. No arrest has been made yet.