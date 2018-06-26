Thugs snatch N$54 000 at gunpoint

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – A 38-year-old housekeeper, a resident in Ongwediva, alleges she was held at gun-point while three armed thugs invade her employer’s house, stealing N$54 000 in cash last Friday.

In addition to the cash, two laptops, a projector, cellphone and three hard drives were also stolen.

The three men allegedly arrived at the house on Friday morning, under the pretence that they wanted to repair something in the house. “The suspects knocked and pretended that they wanted to repair something in the house. When the housekeeper opened the door, they pointed at her with a pistol and tied her up with black cable ties,” said the acting police spokesperson for Oshana Region Inspector Petrus Iimbili.

The suspects were allegedly armed with one pistol and a grinder. No arrest or recovery has been made so far.

Iimbili warned members of the public not to open their homes to unknown people and to report such matters to the police.

Still in Oshana, a four-year-old boy drowned at Epandulo village on Saturday. Frans Agapitus was playing with other children when he reportedly fell into the neighbour’s well and drowned instantly.

His next of kin has been informed.