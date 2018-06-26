RMB Namibia reaches out to Grace Welfare Organisation

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – On June 21, 2018 RMB Namibia, through the FNB Foundation Trust, supported the Grace Welfare Organisation with funds to purchase winter blankets for pensioners and disabled community members in Khomasdal, Katutura and Otjomuise.

At the handover, Odille Wellmann of RMB said a nation’s hope relied on how well it cared for its children and the elderly, and their hope in turn relied on the assurance that someone cares for them. “RMB and FNB Namibia remains committed to the reduction of poverty in Namibia and in particular aiding the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of our community. We are proud to support Grace Welfare Project, because we know that our gesture will go towards a worthy cause of creating a warmer winter for these members of the community.”

“The committee and members of the Grace Welfare Organisation would like to make use of this opportunity to thank FNB and RMB for your donation toward our worthy cause. Your blessing will fill many hearts with joy and many mouths of the hungry. Thank you once again for your kind generosity,” said Riana Maasdorp of Grace Welfare Organisation.

Grace Welfare Organisation distributes food packages to the needy families, especially pensioners, on a monthly basis. Currently, about 150 households, which have been identified by board members as well as people in the community, benefit. The Project relies solely on donor support.