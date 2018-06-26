Guard shoots mother and son over N$1

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – A security guard was arrested for the alleged shooting of a man who owed him N$1and the victim’s mother.

The incident happened at a bar in Windhoek’s Havana settlement on Saturday, around 18h30.

Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said in a media statement that a security guard, who was on duty, approached the victim demanding the N$1 that he owed him. “The victim was apparently not having any money. The victim’s mother gave the guard N$1 and then an argument broke out between the guard and the two victims. The guard discharged the shotgun and shot both the mother and her son. They were both hurt and taken to Katutura State Hospital,” stated Shikwambi.

Both the shot victims are reported to be in a stable condition.

In a separate incident, a woman died on Sunday at Groot Aub after she was allegedly stabbed and killed by her ex-boyfriend for ending their intimate relationship.

The deceased, Hermina Francia Apollus, 24, was fatally stabbed three times by her boyfriend whom they have two children together. “An argument between the two broke out over the matter that the deceased dumped the boyfriend. The suspect stabbed the deceased three times, once on the left shoulder, lower back and on the spine,” stated Shikwambi. The suspect tried to run away but police officer quickly chased him and arrested him.

A man, who was hospitalised following an attack by a gang, went after one of his attackers when he was discharged from hospital and stabbed him to death.

The incident happened at Macaravani East in Katima Mulilo on Sunday, around 09h00. The suspect, 20, was assaulted by a gang. He avenged his attack after he was discharged from the hospital at Katima Mulilo, where he had gone for treatment. The deceased has been identified as David Phiri.

The suspect was expected to appear in a local court yesterday.