Court to set date for armed robbery trial

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court is to set a date for the trial of three men arrested for the attempted armed robbery of Shoprite-Usave in Katutura in March.

The accused Petrus Akapala, Elifas Amutenya and Hango Armas were informed when they made an appearance in the Katutura court that it will set a trial date on June 29 following the finalisation of the police investigation.

The three men are to stand trial to answer to the incident that took place on March 5 in Katutura.

The trio, who have been in custody since their arrest in March, were not released on bail at their first court appearance due to the seriousness of the offence, fear of them absconding and interfering with witnesses.

According to the investigation officer the accused previously committed similar offences in the past and there is a risk of re-offending.

Akapala and his co-accused are being charged with a count of attempted robbery, attempted murder and possession of ammunition and firearms without a licence. Court documents indicate one of the three pistols had no serial number and the group intended to kill the store manager when they pointed a loaded gun at her. According to police reports at the time, the accused entered the store armed with guns and wearing masks for disguise. They demanded money.

While the attempted robbery was taking place members of the public reported the incident to the police. A shootout started when Akapala and his co-accused saw the police. The three were remanded in custody until their next appearance this Friday.

Magistrate Michelle Kubersky was the presiding officer with Victoria Thompson

prosecuting.